Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Are Best Friends Forever (?) in Firefly Lane Adaptation — Watch Netflix Teaser

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Ealy Leads ABC Drama Pilot, MTV Reboots Cribs and More

TVLine Items: Ealy Leads ABC Drama Pilot, MTV Reboots Cribs and More The Crown: Princess Diana Meets the Queen in New Season 4 Trailer -- Watch

Teenage besties stay by each other’s side over the course of decades, and even during the darkest hours, in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Firefly Lane adaptation starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Three first photos were also release on Wednesday morning, featured below.

Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah (who serves as co-executive producer on the 10-episode series), Firefly Lane proposes that “the greatest love story of all can be between friends.”

“When unlikely duo Tully (played by former Grey’s Anatomy doc Heigl) and Kate (onetime Scrubs doc Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different,” reads the synopsis. “Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience 30 years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.” Eep.

The cast also includes Ali Skovbye (When Calls the Heart) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young versions of Tully and Kate (seen in the first photo below), plus Ben Lawson (you may say Doubt, but I’ll go with Designated Survivor), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, Eastwick) serves as showrunner and will executive-produce along with Heigl, Peter O’Fallon, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose.





