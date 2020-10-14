I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Officially Ordered at Amazon

RELATED STORIES Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Rethinking End Date Amid Pandemic: 'Things Are Different Now'

Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Rethinking End Date Amid Pandemic: 'Things Are Different Now' The Boys Boss Talks Finale's Explosive Twist, Stormfront's Fate and Season 3

Calling all actresses who can convincingly scream, “What are you waiting for?!” at the sky: Amazon has ordered to series I Know What You Did Last Summer, a young adult adaptation of the 1997 horror film.

Much like the movie, which was loosely based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer will follow a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious killer one year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Horror aficionado James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) is among the executive producers, as is Sara Goodman (Preacher, Outsiders), who will also write the scripts.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer film was led by a quartet of ’90s darlings: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. It also spawned the sequels I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (in 1998) and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (in 2006), the latter of which featured a completely different cast from the first two movies.