En Vogue Performs 'Free Your Mind' at Billboard Music Awards — Watch

RELATED STORIES Demi Lovato Debuts Anti-Trump Ballad at Billboard Music Awards -- Watch

Demi Lovato Debuts Anti-Trump Ballad at Billboard Music Awards -- Watch Brandy Returns to Billboard Awards With New (And Old!) Music -- Watch

Nearly 30 years after “Free Your Mind” first topped the charts, En Vogue made a special appearance at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards to remind us all of the anti-prejudice anthem’s timeless relevance.

Hailed as a special “throwback” performance, host Kelly Clarkson introduced the iconic trio — Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett.

“Hold On” earned En Vogue its first and only Billboard Music Award in 1990 for Top R&B Single. That single was also nominated for Top Dance Sales 12″ Single. The group’s other nominations include Top Hot 100 Singles Artist Duo/Group and Top Soundtrack Single (“Don’t Let Go [Love]),” both from 1997.

Wednesday’s socially distanced ceremony, based at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, welcomed Clarkson back as host for the third year in a row; the new queen of daytime also opened the show with a performance of “Higher Love.” Other highly anticipated 2020 Billboard Music Awards performers included Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kane Brown, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Saint Jhn, Sia, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch En Vogue’s full performance, then grade the ladies’ performance below and drop a comment with your full review of this BBMAs moment.