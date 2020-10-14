Did Kamala Harris Notice Fly on Pence? Watch Her Response to Maddow

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Vice Presidential Debate Draws Second-Largest Crowd Ever

What did Kamala Harris notice, and when did she notice it?

That was the burning question MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow let fly on Wednesday night, asking whether the Democratic VP nominee saw the fly land on Vice President Mike Pence’s hair (and then sit there for a full two minutes) during their Oct. 7 debate.

After all, while we at home were privy to close-up, HD video of Pence, Harris was seated more than 12 feet away, and with two layers of plexiglas dividers between them, out of an abundance of COVID-related precaution. (Though President Trump not long beforehand had tested positive for the coronavirus, as did First Lady Melania Trump and apparently teen son Barron, Pence at the time tested negative.)

So viral was the VP Debate Fly that this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live led with a spoof of the incident, imagining Harris’ running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, turning into said fly a la the Jeff Goldblum horror movie, and landing on Pence’s snowy white hair.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you, if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, at the time during the debate?” asks Maddow in the video below. “We could see it at home, but could you see it, sitting next to him?” And if so, Maddow followed up: “Did you have the instinct to [shoo it away for him]?”

Harris’ response is a mostly visual one, as seen in the video below. But in short, rather than seize a chance to make fun of the veep’s unfortunate, live-TV moment, she deferred, “I think it’s important to find a way to move on… and fly away from this subject onto something else.”