Demi Lovato Debuts Anti-Trump Ballad at Billboard Music Awards — Watch

Demi Lovato took a powerful stand against President Donald Trump during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday with the debut performance of her politically charged single “Commander in Chief.”

After leaking online several days earlier, “Commander in Chief” was formally released on Wednesday morning, just hours before Lovato performed it at the Billboard Music Awards. The track speaks directly to Trump, repeating in its chorus, “Commander in Chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep. Seriously, do you even know the truth? We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying, while you line your pockets deep, Commander in Chief. How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

Watch video of Lovato's performance below:

Lovato has been nominated for four Billboard Music Awards during her career: Top Social Media Artist (2016 and 2018), Top Female Artist (2018) and Top Dance/Electronic Song for “No Promises” (2018), the last of which she shared with collaborator Cheat Codes.

Wednesday’s semi-virtual ceremony, based at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, welcomed Kelly Clarkson back as host for the third year in a row; the new queen of daytime also opened the show with a performance of “Higher Love.” Other highly anticipated 2020 Billboard Music Awards performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, BTS, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kane Brown, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Saint Jhn, Sia, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

