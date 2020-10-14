Brandy Returns to Billboard Awards With New (And Old!) Music — Watch

RELATED STORIES Billboard Music Awards 2020: Complete List of This Year's Winners

Brandy Norwood made her triumphant return to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Wednesday for a triple performance of songs new and old.

The singer, who last appeared at the BBMAs in 2012, was joined by Ty Dolla $ign for a performance of their new single “No Tomorrow.” She also flew solo for performances of her songs “Almost Doesn’t Count” (1998) and “Borderline” (2020).

Brandy has been nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards during her career — and she’s won ’em all. She took home Best New R&B Artist and Best R&B Female Artist in 1995, earning two more wins for her single “I Wanna Be Down.” Three years later, she returned to the BBMAs, winning three more trophies for her and Monica’s iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine.”

Wednesday’s semi-virtual ceremony, based at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, welcomed Kelly Clarkson back as host for the third year in a row; the new queen of daytime also opened the show with a performance of “Higher Love.” Other highly anticipated 2020 Billboard Music Awards performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kane Brown, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Saint Jhn, Sia, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Brandy’s performance from the Billboard Music Awards, then grade it in our poll and drop a comment with your full review below.