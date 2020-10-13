Shameless' Final Season Premiere Date Is Set: Get Scoop on Family's Sendoff

Shameless‘ end will begin on Sunday, Dec. 6, it was announced by Showtime.

The dysfunctional family drama resumed production on Season 11 on Sept. 8, following the pandemic-dictated shutdown. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The farewell run will mark the show’s second season without leading lady Emmy Rossum as Gallagher matriarch Fiona. Returning cast members include William H. Macy (aka Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Kate Miner (Tami), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Shanola Hampton (V) and Steve Howey (Kev).

Per the cabler’s press release, “The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” series creator John Wells said at the time the swan song was announced. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

