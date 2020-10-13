The Craziest Thing Just Happened on Jeopardy! — Even Alex Trebek Was Floored (WATCH VIDEO)

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! EP: Ken Jennings' New Role With Show Is Not a 'Tryout' for Host

If Alex Trebek is shocked you know it’s a big deal.

During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, only one contestant — returning champ Kevin Walsh — made it to the “Final Jeopardy!” round after fellow players Natt Supab and Alex Switzky ended the regular portion of the game with a deficit and a zero balance, respectively. It made for an eerie visual as the show came to a close — one Trebek felt compelled to call out.

“The stage looks like a very lonely place right now,” the venerable, Emmy-winning host acknowledged as Walsh stood all alone in contestants row. “I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in ‘Final Jeopardy!'”

While not unprecedented, the development was extremely rare. It’s one of only a handful of times over the course of the iconic game show’s five decade-plus run that an episode ended with only one player left during the bonus round. The last time it occurred was on March 12, 2015, when contestant Kristin Sausville found herself competing against no one in “Final Jeopardy!”

With Walsh’s Tuesday victory a fait accompli, the New Jersey-based story analyst’s four-day total stands at an impressive $81,700.

Press PLAY above to watch Trebek react to the rare occurrence.