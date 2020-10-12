TVLine Items: Pennyworth Adds Arrow Vet, Freeman's Great Escapes and More

Pennyworth has Arrow‘s Huntress in its crosshairs, with the addition of Jessica de Gouw to its cast.

It was announced this weekend at the virtual New York Comic Con that for Season 2 of the Epix series (premiering Sunday, Dec. 13), de Gouw will play Melanie Troy, the wife of Alfie’s former SAS Captain.

Additionally, Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) has landed the plum role of Lucius Fox, who at this early stage is but a young scientist who suffers no fools gladly.

Previously announced Season 2 castings include James Purefoy (The Following) as Captain Gulliver Troy, Alfie’s aforementioned former SAS Captain; Edward Hogg (Harlots) as would-be despot Colonel Salt; and Jessye Romeo (Curfew) as idealistic and defiant art student Katie Browning.

* Hey, speaking of Lucius Fox…. History has greenlit Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman, a six-episode series that will detail history’s greatest escapes from some of the most notorious prisons in the world. Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) will serve as host and an exec producer.

* In lieu of the cancelled second presidential debate, ABC on Thursday at 8/7c will air The Vice President and the People, a town hall with Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Incumbent Donald Trump, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, remains in talks with NBC to counterprogram with a similar forum.

* Disney Channel has greenlit Hamster & Gretel, a superhero comedy from Emmy-winning Phineas & Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire. Inspired by Povenmire’s relationship with his younger sister, the music-filled animated series follows Kevin and his kid sis Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens when something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster who suddenly have new abilities.

* My Little Pony: Pony Life, which features the Mane 6’s same voice actors but brand-new character designs, will premiere Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 am ET on Discovery Family.

* Hulu has released a Jurassic Park-themed teaser (Spielberg “cameo” included!) for its Animaniacs reboot, which premieres Friday, Nov. 20: