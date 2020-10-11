Extended Vikings Scene Reveals Lagertha's Bittersweet Final Wish

RELATED STORIES Vikings Sneak Peek: Final 10 Episodes Kick Off With a Shocking Encounter

Vikings Sneak Peek: Final 10 Episodes Kick Off With a Shocking Encounter Vikings' Katheryn Winnick Opens Up Lagertha's Death Scene

If you are all caught up on History’s Vikings, you know of Lagertha’s triumphant besting of White Hair, after which she embarked on an ill-fated trek back to Kattegat.

But why did Lagertha (played by Katheryn Winnick) go solo on that important final journey, after being critically wounded in battle? An extended scene from the sixth episode of Season 6, “Death and the Serpent,” sheds light on the shield maiden-turned-queen’s decision, as well as reveals what her actual final — and bittersweet — words were to Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars).

In what would be Winnick’s final on-camera episode, Lagertha had led Gunnhild and the rest of their community in a quite crafty battle that fended off bandits and forced them to retreat. Afterward, Lagertha slugged it out with White Hair, pulling off a truly crowd-pleasing victory just when she seemed down for the count.

In a scene that followed, Lagertha, nursing a nasty gash in her side, told Gunnhild that she needs to go back to Kattegat, to tell Ubbe and Torvi and the others what has happened. In the version that aired, Gunnhild insists on going with, but her offer is rebuffed. In the extended version above, Lagertha goes into greater detail about why she forbids Gunnhild’s company. The extended scene also makes clear that Lagertha sensed her time on this mortal plain was nearly over. And along those lines, she makes one final request of Gunnhild before leaving — a wish that was never at risk of going unfulfilled.

Press play above to watch the full, extended scene, which is but one of the extra features on Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 1, available Oct. 13. on Blu-ray and DVD.

In addition to all 10 one-hour episodes from the first half of Vikings‘ farewell run, the Blu-ray and DVD sets include special features such as the featurette “The Legacy of Lagertha,” an audio commentary for the “The Best Laid Plans” aka the midseason finale, and other deleted scenes.

Want scoop on Vikings, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

(If you buy something through our retail links, TVLine may earn a commission.)