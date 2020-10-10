Bold and Beautiful's Karla Mosley Confirms Exit, Played Daytime's First Regular Transgender Character

Having been off the canvas for over a year, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Karla Mosley has confirmed that her run as Maya Avant — the first regular transgender character in the history of American daytime TV — is indeed over, “for now.”

“A bittersweet #FBF as we say so long for now to this iconic character,” Mosley shared Friday on Instagram (below), celebrating Maya’s arc as “an openly Trans supermodel, mother, formerly incarcerated and unhoused power player.

“Because of her,” the actress continued, “we saw the first wedding and series regular spot for a Trans character on US TV… and the first Black family in the history of @boldandbeautifulcbs. Thanks for your love and support over the years!”

When Mosley made her B&B debut in 2013, ex-con Maya came to town looking for her daughter who was put up for adoption. In April 2015, in the midst of success as a supermodel (as well as a romance with the most eligible Rick Forrester), Maya made history when she was revealed to be transgender, first as the target of a blackmail plot by her own sister. The Bold and the Beautiful's 10 Best Characters, Ranked

Maya thus made history as U.S. soaps’ first transgender regular character, whereas The City‘s Azure (played by Carlotta Chang) and All My Children‘s Zoe Luper (Jeffrey Carlson) only recurred.

Populating Maya’s landmark B&B family were sister/blackmailer Nicole (played by MacGyver‘s Reign Edwards), parents Vivienne (The Last O.G.‘s Anna Maria Horsford) and Julius (S.W.A.T.‘s Obba Babatundé), cousin Alexander (Adain Bradley) and half-sister Sasha Thompson (Swedish Dicks‘ Felisha Cooper).

Prior to joining B&B, Mosley’s TV credits included Hart of Dixie, Angel From Hell, Guiding Light (where she played Christina Moore) and the kids show Hi-5.