Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien: Watch the First 7 Minutes of New Syfy Dramedy

Syfy has beamed down the first seven minutes of the Alan Tudyk-led Resident Alien, following its NYCC metaverse panel, giving viewers a first glimpse of the dramedy’s charming extraterrestrial who is tasked with… destroying mankind.

Adapted from the Dark Horse comic of the same name and set to premiere in January 2021, Resident Alien follows Harry (Tudyk) after he crash-lands on Earth and assumes the role of a small-town human doctor. “Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life,” the official description reads, “but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: ‘Are human beings worth saving?’ and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'”

The panel — which featured Tudyk in addition to co-stars Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (Mars), alongside executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) — discussed bringing the comic’s story to life, balancing heart and humor, quarantine hairstyles, alien sightings and the show’s upcoming guest stars like Linda Hamilton. (Watch it here.)

Best known for playing Hoban “Wash” Washburne in the space western Firefly, Tudyk was recently seen in Doom Patrol, playing Eric Morden’s Mr. Nobody. In addition to voicing multiple characters on the animated Harley Quinn, he also guest-starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Rookie, the latter of which reunited him with his Firefly captain, Nathan Fillion.

