A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, 'Power'-ful Trailer

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Is Set to (Finally) Arrive in Early 2021

Those “attending” A Discovery of Witches‘ virtual New York Comic Con panel on Saturday were treated to a Season 2 teaser that is all about power — including those who want it, and those who have it.

Afterward, it was revealed that the new episodes will land across the pond on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. TVLine can in turn confirm that Season 2 will premiere Stateside the next day, on Saturday, Jan. 9, on Sundance Now and Shudder.

Gathered on-set at Wolf Studios Wales, where they are currently filming Season 3 of the Sky Original, executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon and All Souls author Deborah Harkness teed up the teaser trailer for the 10-episode Season 2 (which comes about three minutes into the video above, but is also embedded in a tweet down below). Later, the two invited cast members Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree to field fan questions.

Adapted from Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, A Discovery of Witches is set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons pass as humans. In Season 2, which is based on the book Shadow of Night, “We see Diana and Matthew time-travel to Elizabethan London, where Diana has to go on a journey to find the teacher for her magic, as well as to find the Book of Life,” MacKinnon shared during the panel.

Meanwhile, in the present, it has been reported that Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico try to find out what happened to Matthew and Diana; Sarah and Em ally with witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont; and Marcus and Miriam do their best to protect Sophie, who is pregnant with a witch baby.

Everyone craves it. Fears it. Fights for it.

Everyone wants power.#ADiscoveryOfWitches, series 2.

📅 8 January 2021

📺 Sky One. pic.twitter.com/hg4cpcFLzd — Sky TV (@skytv) October 10, 2020

Season 1 debuted in the U.S. in spring of 2019, on Shudder and Sundance Now. The series performed so well there that parent company AMC Networks later simulcast the first season on BBC America and AMC. (There is no word yet on whether AMC and BBCA will do same with Season 2.)

It was back in November of 2018 when Sky One renewed A Discovery of Witches for both a second and a third series, before the first finale was broadcast in the UK.

