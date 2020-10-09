The Simpsons: Maggie (Accidentally) Kills Homer in Hellish Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES The Simpsons' Best Characters, Ranked

The Simpsons' Best Characters, Ranked Family Guy, Bob's Burgers Both Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

Fifteen years after Maggie got away with attempted murder (never forget!), The Simpsons‘ youngest family member is reverting back to her violent ways — and this time, she’s finishing the job.

(OK, that might have been a little dramatic, but it’s not completely inaccurate!)

Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) finds Lisa staying home from school “to explore the wonders of western art. We see her as Lisanardo, Bart as a French impressionist, Homer and Marge as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, and Maggie as a warrior Cupid,” according to the official synopsis.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of that last scenario, in which a winged Maggie accidentally fires the wrong arrow at Homer during a romantic boat ride with Marge. And when his soul tries ascending to heaven… well, let’s just say that its golden stairway has an unspoken weight limit.

Now in its 32nd season, The Simpsons recently pledged that it “will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” Carl Carlson, previously voiced by Hank Azaria, was played by Better Things‘ Alex Desert in the show’s Sept. 27 premiere. It’s not yet known who will assume the role of Apu, an Indian character also previously voiced by Azaria.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Sunday’s Simpsons, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.