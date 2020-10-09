FX on Hulu's A Teacher Releases New Trailer, Plus PSA About Sexual Assault

RELATED STORIES Kate Mara Is A Teacher Caught in Forbidden Romance With a Student in FX on Hulu Limited Series Trailer

FX on Hulu has released a new trailer for A Teacher, its upcoming limited series, as well as a related PSA featuring star Kate Mara.

Premiering Tuesday, Nov. 10, A Teacher follows Claire Wilson (played by House of Cards‘ Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker (Melissa & Joey‘s Nick Robinson), as they navigate the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship.

A Teacher was created by Hannah Fidell, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer. Mara is also among the EPs on the 10-episode, half-hour series.

Given A Teacher‘s very premise (and the fact that such a student/teacher relationship is a second-degree felony offense in Texas, where it is set, regardless of the former’s age), FX Networks has partnered with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) on the Public Service Announcement below, featuring Mara.

If you you need help or suspect a child or teen in your life needs help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE or Visit online.rainn.org for free, confidential, anonymous support 24/7.