Unsolved Mysteries Trailer Previews Japanese Spirits, Death Row Fugitive and More for Upcoming Volume 2

Cue the music and get out your notepads, amateur sleuths: You can now watch the first footage from Unsolved Mysteries‘ remaining Season 1 episodes.

The trailer for Season 1, Volume 2 — covering the season’s last six episodes, which debut on the streamer Monday, Oct. 19 — provides a chilling tease of the upcoming and still-unsolved cases. In the clip (embedded above), we’re shown glimpses of a Japanese family’s tale of tsunami spirits; clues about the whereabouts of stolen children; interviews surrounding a mysterious death in Oslo, Norway; and a peek inside the hunt for a death-row fugitive still on the lam. Commenting on one of the episodes’ true-life tales, a narrator ominously declares: “Somebody out there knows… something.”

While the original series featured multiple cases in each hour-long episode, Netflix’s version focuses on just one un-cracked investigation. The series’ other sizable change: The Netflix update does not have a narrator. (Robert Stack, who was the voice of the original show for most of its run, died in 2003.)

In addition, following the debut of the rebooted docuseries, producers received nearly two dozen “credible tips” related to the season’s first six episodes, EP Terry Dunn Meurer told USA Today.

