The West Wing Reunion Trailer Is Here, in All Its Nostalgic, Patriotic Glory

You are not perhaps not emotionally ready to hear the opening refrain of W.G. Snuffy Walden’s Emmy-winning West Wing theme while watching the acclaimed drama’s cast reunite both in character and behind-the-scenes.

Or maybe you are more ready than ever, given… things.

HBO Max has released (via EW.com) the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which premieres next Thursday, Oct. 15, and marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy- and Peabody Award–winning drama series has come together, for the purpose of a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from Season 3.

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen all reprise their respective roles from the episode, while Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) will fill in as White House chief of staff Leo McGarry, in place of the late John Spencer.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will also include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair/former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Emmy–winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will play the iconic score for The West Wing theme song on his guitar, while the folk rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special.