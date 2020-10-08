The Expanse Gets Season 5 Premiere Date, Weekly Releases — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Fan Favorite Will Have Larger Role in Season 4

The Expanse will launch Season 5 almost exactly a year after Season 4 landed on Amazon Prime. The “twist” is that rather than drop all 10 episodes at once, the sci-fi drama will release the first three on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and then roll out one new episode every week — just as The Boys very successfully did with its second season on the service.

The scheduling announcement along with a release of the Season 5 trailer above was made on Thursday at this year’s virtual New York Comic Con.

A high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure, The Expanse — which aired its first three seasons on Syfy, before getting “saved” by Amazon — follows the crew of the Rocinante, an illegally salvaged warship that stumbled on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatened to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity.

According to the official synopsis, Season 5 picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

Amos (played Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind; Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence; Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals; Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them; Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be; and Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

