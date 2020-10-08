TVLine Items: Discovery Sneak Peek, West Wing Cast on Colbert and More

Star Trek: Discovery is giving us our first look at a bold new future.

At Thursday’s New York Comic Con panel, CBS All Access released the opening scene of Discovery‘s upcoming third season, which picks up a whopping 930 years later after Burnham and the Discovery crew were zapped through a time-bending wormhole. In the sneak peek — which you can watch above — we meet Book (played by Supergirl alum David Ajala) as he’s dodging phaser blasts from an angry alien who accuses him of stealing precious cargo. Just then, Burnham emerges from the wormhole, and she and her space suit crash into Book’s ship, sending them all hurtling towards the surface of an untamed planet.

Want to see what happens next? You won’t have to wait 930 years: Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres next Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.

* The West Wing stars Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and creator Aaron Sorkin will visit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this Friday, Oct. 9.

* Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) will star in the psychological drama Angela Black for Spectrum Originals and the UK’s ITV. The series follows a suburban housewife (Froggatt) trapped in an abusive relationship with her husband (Game of Thrones‘ Michiel Huisman); she is approached by a private investigator (The Watch‘s Samuel Adewunmi), spilling her spouse’s darkest secrets.

* The four-part docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, inspired by the music and subjects in Epix’s original series Godfather of Harlem, will premiere Nov. 8 at 10/9c on the premium cabler.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Somebody Feed Phil Season 4, debuting Friday, Oct. 30:

