Pixar's Soul Gets Christmas Premiere on Disney+, Skipping U.S. Theaters

Another big-screen domino has fallen: Soul, the all-new feature from Pixar Animation Studios, is set to skip theaters Stateside and instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service — on December 25.

Soul had been scheduled for a Nov. 20 release in U.S. theaters. In international markets where Disney+ isn’t currently or soon to be available, it will be released theatrically (dates TBA).

Disney’s Mulan took a similar, but pricier path, forgoing its theatrical release (originally scheduled for March, remember March?) and instead eventually debuting on Disney+ in September, though for a $30 upcharge.

Soul however will be free to Disney+ subscribers.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

From Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers (playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami), Soul‘s voice cast stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs, and features original jazz music by renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter. “Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”