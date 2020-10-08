On Becoming a God in Central Florida Cancelled After Showtime Reverses Season 2 Renewal

Another day, another renewal rescinded.

Showtime has cancelled the Kirsten Dunst-led comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, despite renewing it for Season 2 last September. The pay cabler confirmed to our sister site Deadline that the cancellation came as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which delayed production on its sophomore run.

“Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” the network said in a statement. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return. We extend our deepest thanks to star and executive producer Kirsten Dunst, creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding and their fellow executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, the terrific cast and crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television.”

Originally developed at AMC and later YouTube, On Becoming a God finally landed at Showtime last summer. Its Season 1 finale — which will now have to serve as a series finale — aired on Oct. 20, 2019. Theodore Pellerin (The OA), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs) and Beth Ditto (Nocturnal Animals) co-starred. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series is the latest of several recent renewal-reversals brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, which earlier this week claimed Netflix’s female wrestling comedy GLOW. Additional casualties include ABC’s Stumptown, Netflix’s The Society and truTV’s I’m Sorry.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect On Becoming a God‘s premature demise. Are you saddened by the news?