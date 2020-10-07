The Prom: First Look at Meryl Streep and More in Netflix's Star-Studded Adaptation of the Broadway Musical

Meryl Streep is a dancing queen once again in these first-look photos from Netflix’s adaptation of Broadway’s The Prom.

Netflix on Wednesday released four new stills from the Ryan Murphy-produced musical, which premieres on Friday, Dec. 11. The official synopsis is as follows:

“Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.”

“When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift,” the synopsis continues. “But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

The Prom stars Streep as Dee Dee, James Corden as Barry, Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma, Ariana DeBose as Emma’s girlfriend Alyssa, Keegan-Michael Key as their principal, Kerry Washington as the head of the PTA, Nicole Kidman as Angie and Andrew Rannells as Trent. Additional cast members include Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin.

The original Broadway production of The Prom ran from November 2018 to August 2019. Scroll down to see more photos from Netflix’s adaptation, then drop a comment with your thoughts.