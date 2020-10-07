The Outpost Renewed for Season 4 at The CW Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Boss Previews Final Fight, Flashback Episode, Who Won't Be Back

Two days ahead of its Season 3 premiere, The Outpost has been renewed for a fourth season at the CW, our sister pub Deadline reports.

The fantasy drama’s third season was originally slated to bow over the summer but got pushed due to COVID. It will now debut Thursday at 9/8c following Supernatural.

The series, which wrapped its second season all the way back in Sept. 2019, follows Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) as they “prepare for an impending war with the Prime Order. The trinity of Prime Order overlords known as ‘The Three’ reveal their mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, armies and even a devastating secret weapon to crush the growing rebellion at the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the truth about her past and the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.”