TVLine Items: Chicago Vet Joins Arnold, Keith Olbermann Exits ESPN and More

Arnold Schwarzenegger has found his TV daughter: Monica Barbaro, who starred in NBC’s short-lived #OneChicago spinoff Chicago Justice, will play the action star’s offspring in a father/daughter-centered spy adventure series, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, which hails from Scorpion creator Nick Santora and Skydance Television, does not yet have a network or streaming service attached.

Barbaro’s other TV credits include Stumptown, Splitting Up Together, The Good Cop and UnREAL. She can next be seen as the sole female fighter pilot in the upcoming Top Gun movie sequel, co-produced by Skydance.

* Keith Olbermann is departing ESPN to host an election-focused political commentary show titled The Worst Person in the World, launching on Olbermann’s YouTube channel on Wednesday at 5 pm ET, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Paula Pell (A.P. Bio) has joined Girls5eva, Peacock’s forthcoming comedy from EPs Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock) about a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group that bubbles up in pop culture again after one of its songs gets sampled by a young rapper. Pell’s character became a dentist and came out of the closet after the group disbanded.

* HBO Max has set a Thursday, Oct. 22 release date for Chelsea Handler: Evolution, the comedian’s return to stand-up after a six-year hiatus, and has also released a trailer:

