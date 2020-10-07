High School Musical Holiday Special Set for December on Disney+

RELATED STORIES Exclusive: 'High School Musical' Series Adds Broadway Vet, Soap Star in Season 2

It’s time to find out which of East High’s finest have been naughty or nice this year. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, a 45-minute celebration of the season, will premiere Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+, TVLine has learned.

The show’s entire cast — Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders — will return to perform “renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best (and most embarrassing!) presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year’s resolutions,” according to the special’s official description.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” executive producer/director Tim Federle says. “The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

The complete first season of High School Muiscal: The Musical: The Series is now available to stream on Disney+. The second season, in which the students will put on a production of Beauty and the Beast, premieres sometime in 2021. As a bonus, The Holiday Special will include a sneak peek performance of a song Bassett wrote for Season 2.

Your thoughts on the show’s first-ever holiday special? Drop ’em in a comment below.