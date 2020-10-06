Selena: The Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

Netflix is set to debut its biographical series based on the life of Latin pop singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez — nearly two full years after the project was first announced.

The streamer revealed Tuesday that Selena: The Series will premiere on Friday, Dec. 4. The news comes with a black-and-white teaser trailer (above) featuring The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos in character and in concert as the iconic vocalist. The video was first shared via the @contodoNetflix Twitter handle with the caption, “Every legend begins with a dream.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Selena: The Series has previously been described as a coming-of-age drama that follows Selena through the “heart-wrenching and life-changing choices” that she and her family must make as they navigate success in the music industry. The show will be split into two parts, with the first half spanning six hour-long episodes.

Rounding out the cast are Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) as A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother; Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father; Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister; Seidy Lopez (Training Day) as Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother; and newcomer Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

Selena rose to stardom as one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 1990s, including a Grammy win in 1994 for Best Mexican/American Album. In 1995, at the age of 23 — when Selena was on the cusp of hitting it even bigger by crossing over to mainstream American pop music — she was shot and killed by her friend and former employee Yolanda Saldívar.

Selena: The Series comes nearly 24 years after Jennifer Lopez portrayed the Tejano music star in the acclaimed 1997 feature film Selena.

