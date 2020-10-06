Letterman Learns From Kardashian How to AirDrop, Waves Off RDJ's Prison Tales in Netflix Talk Show Trailer

RELATED STORIES Selena: The Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date -- Watch Teaser Trailer

David Letterman takes a selfie with the Kim Kardashian and then gets a lesson (that perhaps doesn’t stick) on how to AirDrop, in a teaser trailer for the next round of his Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Returning Wednesday, Oct. 21 with four new episodes of about 45 minutes each, Letterman will chat up Kardashian (and apparently get her crying) as well as Robert Downey Jr. (who gets Dave squirming about his inquiry into prison life, before they head off to milk… well, something).

Letterman also sits down with comedian Dave Chappelle, who expresses his opinion that preventing the loss of Black lives at the hands of police officers is far more important than learning how to cope with those deaths. (And then I think he offers Dave some weed…?)

Also on deck for the new season is Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo, who gets asked about the early resistance with which her body positivity messaging was met, and with whom Dave appears to help lay down a track.

Watch the trailer above and tell us which Letterman Q&A you are most excited to watch.