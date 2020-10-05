TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Slips Opposite NBA Finals Game 3

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Taraji's Mental Health Show, The Witcher First Look and More

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and 49ers drew an audience of 11.8 million total viewers, down 20 percent from last week’s preliminary numbers to put the game on track for a season low. (That said, SNF still and obviously dominated Sunday in both measures.)

Over on ABC, NBA Finals Game 3 coverage averaged 4 mil and a 1.5. Leading out of that, a black-ish election special retained 2.4 mil/0.8.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Pandora opened Season 2 with its smallest CW audience ever (372K) and a 0.1 demo rating.

CBS | The Sunday Night Movie, Old School (2.5 mil/0.4), was on par with last Sunday’s Big Brother/Love Island/NCIS: NOLA rerun average (2.5 mil/0.5).

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.5 mil/0.5), followed by Bless the Harts‘ series lows of 930K/0.3, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.1 mil/0.4 and Family Guy‘s 1.3 mil/0.5.

