Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Eyes Early 2021 Production Start for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Gilmore Girls: The 20 Best Characters of All Time, Ranked!

Gilmore Girls: The 20 Best Characters of All Time, Ranked! Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein Talks That Season 3 Moment: 'It Was One of the Worst Things I've Ever Had to Shoot'

Production on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season — delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic — is slated to get underway in early 2021.

“We’re starting back on January 7,” series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino announced Thursday during a Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion (moderated by yours truly). “Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening.

“We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing,” she added. “And then in December we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table read the scripts. And then, come January 7, it’s, ‘On your mark, get set, go.'”

An Amazon insider cautions that, as with all COVID-era productions, the Jan. 7 date could fluctuate.

Fellow EP Daniel Palladino noted that although Maisel will look and feel like the same show when it returns, COVID protocols and restrictions will necessitate one creative tweak to the series’ ambitious production. “There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he explained. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”

Palladino went on to assure fans that Maisel Season 4 is absolutely “going to happen, it’s just going to happen in a slightly different way.”