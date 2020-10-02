Watch This Snoopy Show Teaser to Briefly Forget About Evvvverything Else

RELATED STORIES Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Alan Cumming Lead the Cast of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series

That funny-looking kid with the big nose that Charlie Brown always hangs out with does it all in a new teaser for The Snoopy Show, which hits Apple TV+ on Feb. 5, 2021.

To mark the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever published — and, as it turns out, to take our minds off the real world for an all-too-brief 60 seconds — Apple TV+ on Friday release a teaser for its new animated series starring the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures (while making time for pizza along the way).

“Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that,” the series’ synopsis reminds us. “He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.”

Aimed at children age 4-11 and their caregivers, each episode of The Snoopy Show will consist of three seven-minute cartoons rendered in the franchise’s familiar animation style. The new series also showcases Peanuts characters such as the aforementioned blockhead/Joe Shlabotnik superfan, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder and Peppermint Patty.