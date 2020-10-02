Filthy Rich Sneak Peek: Is Juliette Lewis the Key to Eugene's Salvation?

RELATED STORIES Filthy Rich's Gerald McRaney Defends His 'Complicated' Character

Eugene Monreaux is about to make a surprising friend on his road out of purgatory. Juliette Lewis guest stars in Monday’s episode of Filthy Rich (Fox, 9/8c), and TVLine has an exclusive first look at her character — who is curiously also named Juliette.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, “after Ginger’s live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret invites her to appear on Wings of a Dove again to discuss her actions. Meanwhile, after being exposed on live television, Jason’s lies are starting to catch up with him, and Ginger asks for Margaret’s help when her mom and workers are being stalked by a strange man,” according to Fox’s official synopsis.

“My own take on it is that Eugene — and to a lesser degree Margaret — got caught up in the money,” Gerald McRaney tells TVLine of his character, who barely survived a plane crash in the series premiere. “They started out with the best intentions in the world, and I think they really did just want to spread the word of God. Then the money started rolling in, and the next thing you know, you’re committing that sin that’s described in the Bible as the love of money being the root of all evil. … I think that happens to an awful lot of people. You can rationalize almost anything if you work at it hard enough.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to see Lewis enter the world of Filthy Rich, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new Fox drama below.