Ted Lasso Makes a Big Move Ahead of Season Finale's Key Match — Watch

Ted Lasso has a major move to make ahead of a critical match, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 1 finale of the (already-renewed) Apple TV+ comedy.

In the season finale, titled “The Hope That Kills You” and releasing this Friday, Oct. 2, AFC Richmond is readying for a very important match against Manchester City FC, where former team member Jamie Tartt now hangs his cleats.

What all is at stake, you ask? Well, as it is explained to Ted (as well as any U.S. viewers not savvy to the ways of English football), AFC Richmond is at risk of relegation — that is, demotion out of the Premier League — if it loses. And by all prognostications, they have very little chance of defeating the estimable Jamie Tartt & Co.

In the sneak peek above, the clubhouse is all a-tizzy ahead of said match, with Ted (played by series co-creator Jason Sudeikis) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) frantically making phone calls, team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) striding onto the scene, and kit man Nathan (Nick Mohammed) fearing the very worst.

Press play above to find out what personnel change is afoot (and just try to keep yourself from grinning ear-to-ear) as AFC Richmond prepares for the match that will determine its fate as well as that of unconventional coach Ted Lasso.