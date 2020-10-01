Hillary Clinton to Exec-Produce CW Political Anthology The Woman's Hour

RELATED STORIES Hulu Eyes Alt-Reality Hillary Series

The CW plans to give a few lessons in political history, with the help of Hillary Clinton.

The network is developing The Woman’s Hour, an anthology drama that counts Clinton among its executive producers, TVLine has learned.

The potential first season of The Woman’s Hour would take inspiration from Elaine Weiss’ 2018 nonfiction book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, and would shed light on the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment. Per the official logline, future Woman’s Hour seasons will “celebrate those who changed history and have strong contemporary reverberations, appealing to today’s rising tide of young, politically active audiences.”

Weiss will serve as an EP alongside Clinton, while Amblin Television (co-founded by Steven Spielberg) and Warner Bros. Television will produce. Angelina Burnett (Halt and Catch Fire, Hannibal) is on board as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Earlier this year, Clinton was the subject of Hulu’s four-part docuseries Hillary, which chronicled the former secretary of state’s multi-decade career in politics, including her ill-fated run for president against Donald Trump in 2016. Hulu is now also developing Rodham, a series adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s novel that imagines a world in which Clinton never married her husband, Bill.

