Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule: Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Halloweentown and More

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup might seem like a whole bunch of Hocus Pocus, but there’s actually quite a bit of variety this year.

In fact, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy is scheduled to air just 14 times in 2020. That might sound like a lot… until you discover that the basic cabler aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019.

Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2020’s most frequently programmed films include Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (airing 13 times), Beetlejuice and Casper (each airing 12 times), and The Addams Family and Addams Family Values (each airing 11 times). You’ll also find multiple Simpsons marathons and select Disney Channel classics, including Halloweentown and Twitches.

New to the lineup are 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot, Hotel Transylvania 2 and 3, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and The Scorpion King.

Keep scrolling to see the complete schedule, then hit the comments and share your annual Halloween must-sees.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

12:30 pm Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

3 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

5 pm Casper (1995)

7 pm Hotel Transylvania

9 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

11 am The Goonies

1:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:05 pm Casper (1995)

5:10 pm Hotel Transylvania

7:15 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 pm Beetlejuice

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

7 am Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 am The Goonies

10 am Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 pm Ghostbusters II

3:05 pm Beetlejuice

5:10 pm Hocus Pocus

7:20 pm The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 pm Addams Family Values

11:30 pm The Craft

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

7 am Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 am Ghostbusters II

12 pm Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

2:05 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 pm Casper (1995)

5:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 pm Addams Family Values

9:20 pm Hocus Pocus

11:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

MONDAY, OCT. 5

11:30 am Casper (1995)

1:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 pm Ghostbusters II

9:00 pm Beetlejuice

12 am Boxtrolls

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

11 am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

4 pm Ghostbusters II

6:30 pm Beetlejuice

8:30 pm Hotel Transylvania

12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

11 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2 pm Matilda

4 pm Hotel Transylvania

6 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

12 am Jumanji (1995)

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

12 pm Matilda

2 pm Jumanji (1995)

4:30 pm Goosebumps (2015)

7 pm he Addams Family (1991)

9 pm Addams Family Values

12 am Warm Bodies

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

11:30 am The Mummy (1999)

2:20 pm Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 pm The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 pm Addams Family Values

8:55 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

7 am The Mummy (1999)

10 am The Mummy Returns

1:05 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

3:35 pm Casper (1995)

5:40 pm Hotel Transylvania

7:45 pm Hotel Transylvania 2 (Freeform premiere)

9:50 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Freeform premiere)

12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

7 am The Mummy Returns

10:05 am Casper (1995)

12:10 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 pm Hotel Transylvania

5:35 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 pm Twitches

11:55 pm Twitches Too

MONDAY, OCT. 12

7 am The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Freeform premiere)

12:30 pm Halloweentown

2:30 pm Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

4:30 pm Scared Shrekless

5 pm Shrek

7 pm The Addams Family (1991)

9 pm Addams Family Values

12 am The Scorpion King (Freeform premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

11 am The Goonies

1:35 pm Scared Shrekless

2:05 pm Shrek

4:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 pm Addams Family Values

8:20 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am Casper (1995)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

1 pm Casper (1995)

3 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

9 pm Beetlejuice

12 am Boxtrolls

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

7 am Scream 3

11 am Jumanji (1995)

1:30 pm Beetlejuice

3:30 pm Scream

6 pm Scream 2

8:30 pm The Craft

12 am Jumanji (1995)

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

11:30 am The Craft

2 pm Matilda

4 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6 pm Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30 pm Monsters, Inc.

8:30 pm Monsters University

12 am Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:55 am Matilda

10:55 am Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 pm Ghostbusters II

5:40 pm Beetlejuice

7:45 pm Hocus Pocus

9:55 pm Halloweentown

12 am Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

11 am Twitches

1:05 pm Twitches Too

3:05 pm Beetlejuice

5:10 pm Hocus Pocus

7:20 pm The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 pm Addams Family Values

11:30 pmGremlins

MONDAY, OCT. 19

11 am Matilda

1 pm Gremlins

3:30 pm Casper (1995)

5:30 pm The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 pm Addams Family Values

9:30 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 am Matilda

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

11 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

1 pm Casper (1995)

3 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

8 pm Ghostbusters II

12 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

11 am Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

4 pm Ghostbusters II

6:30 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

11 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 pm Jumanji (1995)

2:35 pm The Mummy (1999)

5:45 pm The Mummy Returns

8:55 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

11 am Jumanji (1995)

1:30 pm Scream

4 pm Scream 2

6:30 pm Beetlejuice

8:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

7 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8 am Halloweentown

10:05 am Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:05 pm Beetlejuice

2:10 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 pm Hocus Pocus

6:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 pm Addams Family Values

11 pm Ghostbusters (2016) (Freeform premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

9 am Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 am The Craft

2 pm The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 pm Addams Family Values

6:10 pm Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 pm Hocus Pocus

11:30 pm The Craft

MONDAY, OCT. 26

11 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1 pm Casper (1995)

3 pm Twitches

5 pm Twitches Too

7 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

9 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

11 am Casper (1995)

1 pm Scared Shrekless

1:30 pm Jumanji (1995)

4 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

6 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

12 pm Jumanji (1995)

2:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:30 pm Matilda

6:30 pm Monsters, Inc.

8:30 pm Monsters University

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

12 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 pm Ghostbusters II

5 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9 pm Beetlejuice

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

11 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 pm Beetlejuice

4:40 pm Hocus Pocus

6:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 pm Addams Family Values

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

7 am Twitches

9 am Twitches Too

11 am Halloweentown

1 pm Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

3 pm Hocus Pocus

5:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 pm Addams Family Values

9:20 pm Hocus Pocus

11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)