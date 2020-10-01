Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule: Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, Halloweentown and More

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup might seem like a whole bunch of Hocus Pocus, but there’s actually quite a bit of variety this year.
In fact, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy is scheduled to air just 14 times in 2020. That might sound like a lot… until you discover that the basic cabler aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019.
Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2020’s most frequently programmed films include Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (airing 13 times), Beetlejuice and Casper (each airing 12 times), and The Addams Family and Addams Family Values (each airing 11 times). You’ll also find multiple Simpsons marathons and select Disney Channel classics, including Halloweentown and Twitches.
New to the lineup are 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot, Hotel Transylvania 2 and 3, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and The Scorpion King.
Keep scrolling to see the complete schedule, then hit the comments and share your annual Halloween must-sees.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
12:30 pm Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
3 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
5 pm Casper (1995)
7 pm Hotel Transylvania
9 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
11 am The Goonies
1:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:05 pm Casper (1995)
5:10 pm Hotel Transylvania
7:15 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 pm Beetlejuice
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
7 am Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 am The Goonies
10 am Ghostbusters (1984)
12:30 pm Ghostbusters II
3:05 pm Beetlejuice
5:10 pm Hocus Pocus
7:20 pm The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 pm Addams Family Values
11:30 pm The Craft
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
7 am Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 am Ghostbusters II
12 pm Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
2:05 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05 pm Casper (1995)
5:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 pm Addams Family Values
9:20 pm Hocus Pocus
11:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
MONDAY, OCT. 5
11:30 am Casper (1995)
1:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 pm Ghostbusters II
9:00 pm Beetlejuice
12 am Boxtrolls
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
11 am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
4 pm Ghostbusters II
6:30 pm Beetlejuice
8:30 pm Hotel Transylvania
12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
11 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2 pm Matilda
4 pm Hotel Transylvania
6 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
12 am Jumanji (1995)
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
12 pm Matilda
2 pm Jumanji (1995)
4:30 pm Goosebumps (2015)
7 pm he Addams Family (1991)
9 pm Addams Family Values
12 am Warm Bodies
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
11:30 am The Mummy (1999)
2:20 pm Goosebumps (2015)
4:45 pm The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 pm Addams Family Values
8:55 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
7 am The Mummy (1999)
10 am The Mummy Returns
1:05 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
3:35 pm Casper (1995)
5:40 pm Hotel Transylvania
7:45 pm Hotel Transylvania 2 (Freeform premiere)
9:50 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Freeform premiere)
12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
7 am The Mummy Returns
10:05 am Casper (1995)
12:10 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:30 pm Hotel Transylvania
5:35 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
7:40 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9:50 pm Twitches
11:55 pm Twitches Too
MONDAY, OCT. 12
7 am The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Freeform premiere)
12:30 pm Halloweentown
2:30 pm Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
4:30 pm Scared Shrekless
5 pm Shrek
7 pm The Addams Family (1991)
9 pm Addams Family Values
12 am The Scorpion King (Freeform premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
11 am The Goonies
1:35 pm Scared Shrekless
2:05 pm Shrek
4:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)
6:15 pm Addams Family Values
8:20 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am Casper (1995)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
1 pm Casper (1995)
3 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
9 pm Beetlejuice
12 am Boxtrolls
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
7 am Scream 3
11 am Jumanji (1995)
1:30 pm Beetlejuice
3:30 pm Scream
6 pm Scream 2
8:30 pm The Craft
12 am Jumanji (1995)
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
11:30 am The Craft
2 pm Matilda
4 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
6 pm Toy Story of TERROR!
6:30 pm Monsters, Inc.
8:30 pm Monsters University
12 am Toy Story of TERROR!
12:30 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8:55 am Matilda
10:55 am Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 pm Ghostbusters II
5:40 pm Beetlejuice
7:45 pm Hocus Pocus
9:55 pm Halloweentown
12 am Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
7 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
11 am Twitches
1:05 pm Twitches Too
3:05 pm Beetlejuice
5:10 pm Hocus Pocus
7:20 pm The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 pm Addams Family Values
11:30 pmGremlins
MONDAY, OCT. 19
11 am Matilda
1 pm Gremlins
3:30 pm Casper (1995)
5:30 pm The Addams Family (1991)
7:30 pm Addams Family Values
9:30 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 am Matilda
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
11 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 pm Casper (1995)
3 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
8 pm Ghostbusters II
12 am Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
11 am Sleepy Hollow (1999)
1:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
4 pm Ghostbusters II
6:30 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
11 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:35 pm Jumanji (1995)
2:35 pm The Mummy (1999)
5:45 pm The Mummy Returns
8:55 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
11 am Jumanji (1995)
1:30 pm Scream
4 pm Scream 2
6:30 pm Beetlejuice
8:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12:00 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
7 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8 am Halloweentown
10:05 am Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:05 pm Beetlejuice
2:10 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:40 pm Hocus Pocus
6:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 pm Addams Family Values
11 pm Ghostbusters (2016) (Freeform premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
9 am Ghostbusters (1984)
11:30 am The Craft
2 pm The Addams Family (1991)
4:05 pm Addams Family Values
6:10 pm Ghostbusters (2016)
9:20 pm Hocus Pocus
11:30 pm The Craft
MONDAY, OCT. 26
11 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1 pm Casper (1995)
3 pm Twitches
5 pm Twitches Too
7 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
9 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
11 am Casper (1995)
1 pm Scared Shrekless
1:30 pm Jumanji (1995)
4 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
6 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
12 pm Jumanji (1995)
2:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
4:30 pm Matilda
6:30 pm Monsters, Inc.
8:30 pm Monsters University
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
12 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 pm Ghostbusters II
5 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
9 pm Beetlejuice
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
11 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:05 pm Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:35 pm Beetlejuice
4:40 pm Hocus Pocus
6:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 pm Addams Family Values
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
7 am Twitches
9 am Twitches Too
11 am Halloweentown
1 pm Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
3 pm Hocus Pocus
5:10 pm The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 pm Addams Family Values
9:20 pm Hocus Pocus
11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)