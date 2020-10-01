Bob's Burgers Video: A Pandemic Hits Too Close to Home For the Belchers

RELATED STORIES Family Guy Premiere Finally Explains Who Can Understand Stewie — Watch

At this very moment, countless TV writers’ rooms are buzzing with debate about how to properly weave the pandemic into their shows’ various storylines. Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers is just kind of doing it by accident.

By pure coincidence, Sunday’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) happens to center around a pandemic, one that hits uncomfortably close to home for the Belcher family. As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, poor Gene contracts pinworms — and there isn’t enough hand soap on Ocean Avenue to calm everyone’s nerves.

When Bob asks the kids if they’ve been washing their hands regularly, Louise reminds him, “It’s Gene, dad. He’s not a clean child. Remember that week we thought he had a sunburn, but it was really hot wing sauce all over the back of his neck?”

She then offers this helpful suggestion to the family’s problem: “I say we leave out of the fire escape, find a new house, find a new Gene and never look back.” (Bob considers it.)

And this little outbreak comes at an incredibly inconvenient time for the Belchers, as Linda has her heart set on attending the symphony’s free admission night. The episode is, of course, titled “Worms of In-Rear-Ment.”

