TVLine Items: Conan the Barbarian Series, Batwoman Adds Zsasz and More

Netflix is eyeing a barbaric new series: The streamer is developing a live-action drama based on the Conan the Barbarian character created by writer Robert E. Howard, our sister site Deadline reports. The project does not yet have a writer/showrunner attached to it.

A series about the fantasy icon was previously in development at Amazon in 2018. And of course, Conan has already appeared on screens both big and small in a number of forms, most famously in the films Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the Destroyer (1984), both of which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Conan also got a big-screen reboot in 2011, with Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa taking on the title role.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Batwoman has cast Alex Morf, whose previous TV credits include Mindhunter, Madam Secretary and Gotham (where he played Soothsayers gang member Sykes), in the role of DC Comics villain Victor Zsasz, EW.com reports. (Zsasz was played on Gotham by Anthony Carrigan, now of HBO’s Barry.)

* Russell Hornsby (Grimm) will recur during Lost in Space‘s third and final season in an undisclosed role, per Deadline.

* Lester Holt will anchor a live town hall discussion with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, airing Monday, Oct. 5 at 8/7c on NBC.

* HBO has given a series order for a weekly late-night show from comedian and writer Sam Jay (Saturday Night Live) and Emmy-nominated EP Prentice Penny (Insecure), to debut in 2021 on HBO and HBO Max.

* Showtime has released a trailer for Belushi, R.J. Cutler’s feature documentary about the too-short life of comedian and Saturday Night Live vet John Belushi, premiering Sunday, Nov. 22:

