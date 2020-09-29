Supermarket Sweep Returns: First Look at ABC's New (and Improved?) Version, Hosted by SNL's Leslie Jones — Watch

RELATED STORIES black-ish Hails Essential Workers, Tackles Voting Hurdles in New Season 7 Promo -- Watch Video

“If you are a fan of people running around like they’re possessed, you are in the right place!” That’s how Leslie Jones is welcoming viewers to ABC’s revamped edition of Supermarket Sweep, premiering Sunday, Oct. 18 (8/7c).

ABC dropped the first official promo for the hit game show’s highly anticipated return to television on Tuesday, offering shopaholics a glimpse at the insane action, ahem, in store. (And if you think that’s the only grocery pun you’ve got coming your way, just wait until you watch the clip.)

Described as a “fast-paced and energetic series following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes,” ABC’s version offers players a chance to take home a whopping $100,000 — before taxes, of course.

In addition to hosting the show, Jones also serves as an executive producer alongside Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.

The original Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Bill Malone, aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967. An updated version, hosted by David Ruprecht, aired from 1990 to 1995 on Lifetime and PAX.

Hit PLAY on the promo above for your first look at the new Supermarket Sweep, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?