Saved by the Bell Premiere Date Set

A new semester at Bayside High is almost upon us.

Peacock on Tuesday announced that the Saved by the Bell revival will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The sequel series comes more than 31 years after the premiere of the original SBTB, and 26 years since we last saw Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa and Screech in the TV-movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, which doubled as a series finale for the short-lived College Years spinoff.

The new SBTB hails from executive producer Tracey Wigfield, who created the NBC comedy Great News and has written for Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Mindy Project and 30 Rock, the last of which earned her a Primetime Emmy in 2013.

Meanwhile, the writing staff includes Funny or Die‘s Dashiell Driscoll, the creative force behind Zack Morris Is Trash. The popular web series revisits episodes of the original Saved by the Bell to reveal that Zack has always been “a completely horrible human being.”

“I’m a huge fan of that series,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar told TVLine. “And some of that is in [the revival], which I absolutely love: Zack Morris being a little offensive and sort of not being on the right side of things.”

Unlike the original series, the new Saved by the Bell will be a single-camera comedy, a la The Office. There will be no studio audience or canned laughter.

In the new SBTB, California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, then proposes that they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids — including Zack’s son Mac (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son Jamie (Empire‘s Belmont Cameli) — a much-needed dose of reality.

