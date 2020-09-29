Baby Yoda Gets 1,000-Piece LEGO Set — But Is It Nearly Cute Enough?

Baby Yoda will be available in LEGO form in time for The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 premiere, but as much as your own Child (or, admit it, you) wants it, do the 1,073 mostly tan bricks do the scene stealer justice?

Available Oct. 30, LEGO’s “charming, brick-built toy model of The Child” from Disney+’s The Mandalorian series “captures all the cute features of this hugely popular little Star Wars character,” says the promotional copy, “including a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth for different expressions.”

The 1,073-piece, $79.99 set also includes a gearshift knob element which can be placed in the Child’s hand, plus an information sign and a LEGO minifigure of the character “to complete a delightful display.” Baby Yoda's 18 Best Moments, Ranked

The LEGO version of the Child measures “over 7.5” high,” or a little less than half of actual size, so as to not “take up too much space” while still making “a big visual impact wherever it is displayed.”

But is the model ultimately cuddly and coo-worthy enough? Is there enough play value in what is basically a mound of tan LEGO bricks? Tell us how quickly you clicked BUY in Comments!

