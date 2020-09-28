TVLine Items: Billie Eilish Doc's Apple Debut, Top Chef Renewed and More

The Billie Eilish tour is coming to Apple TV+: A documentary about the chart-topping singer, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, will debut on the streamer next February, our sister site Variety reports.

The documentary, which has followed Eilish for several years and had a camera crew filming behind-the-scenes footage during her tour last fall, will also be released in theaters that same month. Acclaimed documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (The War Room, The September Issue) directs the film.

* Bravo’s cooking competition Top Chef has been renewed for Season 18, the network announced on Monday. The new season will take place in Portland, Oregon, and production is already underway, with a premiere planned for 2021. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will return, along with a rotating judging and dining panel comprised of former Top Chef winners and finalists.

* Judy Reyes (Scrubs) and Parminder Nagra (ER) will guest-star as doctors in the Season 7 premiere of black-ish, airing Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, EW.com reports.

* The Witcher has added Basil Eidenbenz to play popular Witcher Eskel in Season 2 of the Netflix fantasy series, according to our sister site Deadline. Eidenbenz takes over the role from Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who was originally cast to play Eskel but had to step away from the series. due to scheduling changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

* Sherri Shepherd (30 Rock, Mrs. Iglesias) will recur opposite Kyra Sedgwick on the upcoming ABC comedy Call Your Mother, per Deadline. Shepherd will play Sharon, the salty and salt-of-the-earth best friend of Sedgwick’s Jean.

* Broadway vets Audra McDonald and Sutton Foster, This Is Us‘ Chris Sullivan, Single Parents‘ Taran Killam and The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik are among the guest voices for Season 3 of Disney Junior’s Vampirina; see Deadline for character details.

