BET Orders Paula Patton's Sacrifice to Series, Based on 2019 TV-Movie

BET has ordered to series Sacrifice, a legal thriller starring Paula Patton (Somewhere Between) and based on a BET+ TV-movie/backdoor pilot that premiered last December.

Set in Los Angeles, Sacrifice follows Daniella Hernandez (played by Patton), a highly sought-after entertainment lawyer, as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients.

As a series, Sacrifice will delve deeper into Daniella’s complicated personal life as “a recovering alcoholic who compensates for her suppressed addiction with men and the adrenaline of defending the worst in the entertainment world against an over-zealous D.A. sworn to bring them all to justice.

“Daniella’s unimpeachable clients need her help, wisdom and resourcefulness – as do all the corrupt ones,” the official synopsis continues. “She is the classic conundrum of doing good for bad reasons and doing bad for good reasons. Maybe it’s luck, maybe it’s skill, maybe it’s because she’s beautiful, but Daniella gets away with it… so far.”

“I am excited to reprise the role of Daniella Hernandez, her strength and ability to overcome incredible challenges is inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with BET,” Patton said in a statement. “It is a wonderful experience to work with our cast and crew to create characters and stories that entertain and move people.”

Other returning cast members include Marques Houston (Sister, Sister), James Trevena Brown (The Shannara Chronicles), Veronika Bozeman (Empire), Altonio Jackson (Treme), Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland (1st and Ten) and Nelson Bonilla (Ozark).

It is not yet clear if Sacrifice will air on BET or stream on BET+.