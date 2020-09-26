Bless the Harts Premiere Sneak Peek: Wayne Faces Natasha Lyonne in Court

RELATED STORIES Family Guy Premiere Finally Explains Who Can Understand Stewie — Watch

Former Litchfield inmate Natasha Lyonne is finding herself on the other side of the justice system on Sunday’s Bless the Harts premiere (Fox, 8:30/7:30c).

The star of Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll lends her voice to the animated comedy, playing Debbie Donatello, a former New York judge who relocated to North Carolina to escape the madness of the big city. You can enjoy her formal introduction in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek above.

Sunday’s episode, titled “Violet’s Secret,” finds Wayne getting sued by Bobby Nell — and with Brenda serving as his representation, what could possibly go wrong?

Bless the Harts‘ voice cast also includes the likes of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjani.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Lyonne on Bless the Harts, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.