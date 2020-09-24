The Simpsons Recast: Better Things Actor Replaces Hank Azaria as Carl

The break-room chatter at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant will sound a little different when The Simpsons returns for Season 32 on Sunday (Fox, 8/7c).

More specifically, Homer’s co-worker Carl Carlson — formerly voiced by longtime cast member Hank Azaria — will now be voiced by Alex Desert (pictured right), TVLine has confirmed. It’s not yet known whether Desert will continue to voice the character beyond the premiere.

Desert’s lengthy small-screen resume includes significant roles on shows like Boy Meets World, Becker and Better Things. He has also lent his voice to several animated series, including Spider-Man, Mr. Pickles and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Fox released a statement in June confirming that The Simpsons “will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” Though most fans immediately thought of Apu — the Indian character who became the subject of a 2017 documentary titled The Problem With Apu — he is not the only non-white Springfield resident formally voiced by Azaria.

Azaria will presumably continue to voice his white Simpsons characters, including Comic Book Guy, Dr. Nick, Snake, Professor Frink, Sea Captain, Superintendent Chalmers, Cletus and Kirk Van Houten.

TVLine’s sister publication Variety broke the news about Desert’s casting.

