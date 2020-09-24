Bob's Burgers Video: Season 11 Premiere Reunites Bob With an Old Friend

RELATED STORIES Family Guy, Bob's Burgers Both Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

Sunday’s Bob’s Burgers premiere (Fox, 9/8c) features a reunion seven years in the making — even if it’s all in Bob’s head.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode, appropriately titled “Dream a Little Bob of Bob,” the head of the Belcher household takes an unconscious journey into his glove compartment, where he encounters his old pal Rubber Band Squeezy Ball (voiced by 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer).

Bob’s walk down memory lane with his former stress reliever begins well enough. (“Man, we used to have some good times, huh? You’d find a rubber band every once in a while, and then add it onto me!”) But things get a little dicey when McBrayer’s naïve character starts assuming things about the success of Bob’s restaurant.

Elsewhere in the show’s 11th season premiere, “Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do — but her,” according to the official synopsis.

And here’s more good news for fans of the Belchers: Fox recently issued two-season renewals to Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, ensuring that both shows will continue air new episodes through at least 2023.

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy Bob’s long-overdue reunion with his beloved rubber band ball, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.