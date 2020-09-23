Demi Moore to Star in Amazon's Series Adaptation of Dirty Diana Podcast

RELATED STORIES Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Casts Titans' Alan Ritchson in Title Role

Having already lent her voice to the Dirty Diana podcast, Demi Moore will now bring her title character to the small screen.

Amazon has won the rights to adapt Dirty Diana into a series, with Moore attached to star, according to our sister site Deadline. Loosely inspired by the real-life marriage of podcast creator Shana Feste, Dirty Diana “explores how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection and sex,” the logline reads.

Moore will once again play Diana, a woman who secretly runs an erotic website where women reveal their intimate fantasies, as an escape from her fractured marriage. She’ll also serve as an executive producer on the show, just as she did on the podcast. (All six Season 1 episodes of the podcast are now available.)

Feste is attached to direct the series, which is currently in development, and she’ll write with podcast partner Jennifer Besser. No other cast members have been announced just yet, but the podcast also starred Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), among others.

Moore’s most recent TV credit was Peacock’s Brave New World adaptation, where she played Linda, the mother of Alden Ehrenreich’s John. She has also appeared in Empire and HBO’s animated comedy Animals.