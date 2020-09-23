Deaf U Trailer: Deaf College Students Have Plenty of Drama in Netflix Doc

RELATED STORIES Good Times Animated Reboot From Seth MacFarlane Ordered at Netflix

Good Times Animated Reboot From Seth MacFarlane Ordered at Netflix The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

You might think the new Netflix docuseries Deaf U is just a feel-good story about deaf students… but they also go through just as much juicy relationship drama as anyone else does, as a new trailer proves.

Netflix released a first look at the series — executive-produced by Dancing With the Stars winner and deaf advocate Nyle DiMarco and debuting Friday, Oct. 9 on the streamer — which centers on the students at Gallaudet University, a private college in Washington D.C. for the deaf and hard of hearing. The inclusive environment helps the students feel at ease, with everyone using sign language to communicate — but they’re also college students, so messy romantic entanglements are everywhere, and gossip spreads like wildfire. “People think I’m a f–kboy,” Rodney complains to a friend. (And yes, apparently, there’s a word in sign language for “f–kboy.”)

The students also deal with loneliness, pressure to decide what they want for their future and even disputes within the deaf community. When one girl is chided by a boy for mouthing her words and not using sign language, she asks a friend: “Am I not, like, deaf enough?” But in the end, they’re always there for each other. One girl warns her friend not to walk into a pole on the street: “That’s so deaf! Walking and signing, and suddenly there’s a pole!”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Deaf U, and then hit the comments below to share your first impressions.