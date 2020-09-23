America's Got Talent Finale Recap: Did the Right Act Win Season 15?

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Moves Up Season 5 Premiere -- Find Out the New Date

This Is Us Moves Up Season 5 Premiere -- Find Out the New Date This Is Us Season 5: Healing Kevin-Randall Rift Is 'Not Going to Be Easy,' Sterling K. Brown Teases -- Watch

Ten acts remained at the top of Wednesday’s two-hour America’s Got Talent finale, but only one would walk away as the winner of Sofia Vergara’s inaugural season. (Wow, try saying that 10 times fast.)

Following their final performances on Tuesday’s episode, the finalists of Season 15 — aerialist Alan Silva, singer Archie Williams, dancing duo BAD Salsa, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake, singing duo Broken Roots, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, singer Kenadi Dodds and singer Roberta Battaglia — returned to the AGT stage (albeit virtually in some cases) on Wednesday to find out which of them would take home that elusive $1 million cash prize and Las Vegas gig.

Wednesday’s main event also hosted a long list of celebrity guests, including some big names from past seasons of AGT. Ava Max, Bishop Briggs, Blake Shelton, David Dobrik, Deadly Games, Detroit Youth Choir, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Marvin Winans, OneRepublic, Usher, and V.Unbeatable all made special appearances alongside this season’s finalists, resulting in some truly memorable collaborations.

All told, here’s how the finale results shook out…

FIRST GROUP ELIMINATED | Bello Sisters, Daneliya Tuleshova, BAD Salsa, Kenadi Dodds, Archie Williams

FIFTH PLACE | Alan Silva

FOURTH PLACE | Roberta Battaglia

THIRD PLACE | Cristina Rae

SECOND PLACE | Broken Roots

That left Brandon Leake as the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 15. Your thoughts on tonight’s results? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your reaction.