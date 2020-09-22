TV Stars Back at Work: Photos From Batwoman, Grey's Anatomy, SVU, Riverdale, The Good Doctor and More

This fall TV season has definitely been anything but normal. Usually around this time of year, we would be gearing up for the premieres of our broadcast faves. But since the global coronavirus outbreak has disrupted production schedules across the industry, many shows have seen their returns to the fall lineup delayed by months, if not more.

However, there is some good news: The casts of series like Law & Order: SVU, The Conners and Superstore are back at work, filming under strict safety protocols, and they’re sharing on-set photos showcasing the new realities of production (as well as some mild spoilers). Among the highlights in the attached gallery: The Grey’s Anatomy docs keep their distance; Riverdale‘s Archie goes shirtless (duh!); Batwoman‘s Alice is back in costume; and NCIS hits a milestone.

Our annual roundup also features snapshots from the final seasons of Supernatural and Shameless. (COVID-19 can’t stop the Winchesters and the Gallaghers!) Plus, we’ve included some Falcon and the Winter Soldier action because it’s never too early to get excited for the new Marvel series.

Browse our gallery of back-to-work photos (click here for direct access), and make sure to bookmark this page for updates. Then hit the comments to tell us which returning shows you’re most excited to see back on your TV.