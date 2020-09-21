TVLine Items: 16 and Pregnant Returns, Mr. Mercedes on Peacock and More

There’s another baby boom at MTV: 16 and Pregnant, which last aired in 2014, will return for a reimagined six-episode season on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c.

The new take on the popular docuseries follows “the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother,” per MTV’s release. “Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore the lives of those impacted by the experience, with honesty and empathy.” Watch a promo above.

16 and Pregnant first launched in 2009 and later gave birth to several spinoffs, including Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

* The first two seasons of Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes, based on the Stephen King trilogy, will begin streaming on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 15

* Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas have joined A World of Calm, HBO Max’s 10-episode “immersive visual” series that “combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars,” and premieres Thursday, Oct. 1. The duo join previously announced narrators Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

* Black Narcissus, a limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden — about a group of nuns to aim to inhabit a mysterious clifftop palace — will release all three episodes on FX on Monday, Nov. 23 at 8/7c. The cast includes the late Diana Rigg (Games of Thrones). Watch trailer:

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for Small Axe, its upcoming anthology series from Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave). Premiering Friday, Nov. 20, the five-episode project tells personal stories from London’s West Indian community in the late 1960s through mid-1980s.

