SNL's Kate McKinnon Honors 'Real-Life Superhero' Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon, who often played Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the NBC sketch series, has added to the many tributes honoring the late Supreme Court justice.

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” McKinnon said in a statement on Saturday. “Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

Ginsburg, who served on the Supreme Court for 27 years, died Friday at the age of 87, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Per NPR, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” (The 2020 presidential election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 3.)

McKinnon has played Ginsburg in several sketches and “Weekend Update” bits since she started on the late-night series in 2012. Most recently, McKinnon showcased her impression of the justice on SNL‘s first quarantine edition, which was filmed remotely after Studio 8H production shut down. In the sketch, which you can watch above, McKinnon’s Ginsburg invites viewers to try her at-home workout.

Ginsburg was also recently portrayed by Felicity Jones in the 2018 biopic On the Basis of Sex, which chronicled Ginsburg’s early years as a lawyer fighting for women’s rights.